At the beginning of this school year, Owensboro Public Schools continued with its initiative to place an emphasis on mental health services through a partnership with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, a local behavioral health organization.
Through the partnership, three therapists will now be available to students, at Owensboro Middle School, and Estes and Cravens elementary schools. These therapists will be housed in schools and become a part of their culture.
Summer Bell, the OPS mental health coordinator, said the overall goal is to place a mental health counselor in each of the district’s schools.
These therapists and counselors will be employed by Mountain Comprehensive Care Center but will be staff members at the schools.
“This is huge for parents because their child is going to be able to receive mental health services at the school as often as possible,” Bell said, adding that this is at no cost to families.
The mental health providers are hired and paid entirely by MCCC, OPS just assigns them to school buildings, according to Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman.
Bell said schools are a safe place for students, which makes them a good setting for students to receive mental health services. The therapists and counselors will also be around often, so students will hopefully feel more comfortable if and when they need their services.
Bell said this is an overall win-win for families and staff members within the district.
“We are putting that priority on mental health, which is wonderful,” she said. “We are trying to reduce that stigma, and make it more accessible.”
Charles Armstrong is the mental health counselor at OMS, and he also provides service to Owensboro Innovation Middle School students as well. He said removing barriers to counseling and therapy is important now with everything students have to face during the pandemic.
Pandemic aside, he said, students have to deal with more nowadays than in previous years.
“There are a lot of online influences and other stressors,” he said. “I’m glad we are making it easier for students to ask for help.”
Molly Marshall is the mental health counselor at Estes. Since she’s been placed in the school, she has had more access to families than before, she said.
Being around students more often also helps to develop better relationships, she said.
“Really I believe the only way we can build a solid rapport with kids is to be fully integrated in the culture of the school,” she said, adding that every school is different. “You don’t really know that until you are one-on-one in the trenches with the educators and the administration.”
For these counselors and therapists to be in buildings is a more efficient way of doing mental health services, she said.
“I’m hoping this is going to be a relief to parents and our kiddos,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
