Owensboro Public Schools board of education was able to leave its December meeting Thursday with positive news, as the school district was reported to have a clean audit for fiscal year 2022.
The audit report, prepared and presented by Riney Hancock CPAs, found nothing of concern.
“The summary that (they) gave is that we have a clean opinion, which is what we want,” said John David Sandefur, OPS chief financial and operations officer, “and there were no major findings in internal controls and the audit in general.”
Compared to previous years, Sandefur said the district typically has a clean audit and suggestions from Riney Hancock CPAs was “nothing out of the ordinary.”
Sandefur said achieving the feat is a group effort.
“A clean audit doesn’t happen without a great team working together to spend appropriately, account for the spending and ensure controls and safeguards are in place,” he said. “OPS is fortunate to have a great team.”
The meeting also marked a farewell to Michael Johnson, board vice chair, after four years of service.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, spoke of Johnson’s tenure, calling him a “very important person” to the board and the district.
“Mr. Johnson has been the epitome of selflessness, empowerment, advocacy and love,” he said. “Our community is indebted to Mr. Johnson for seeking out the board position and serving with such resolute grace over these past four years.”
Constant highlighted Johnson’s efforts in helping the district navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, while also helping create stronger relationships with community partners, advocating for increased access to healthcare services for families and focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
Constant also said Johnson has “challenged students to be the best versions of themselves” and helped them “prepare to be a positive force in the world.”
Johnson said his time on the board was “an honor and a privilege.”
“This work is all about the love of the heart — you have to do it because you love it,” he said. “You love the children, you love the educators, you love the parents; and that’s really why I did it.
“I’m going to continue to be an advocate for education and educators in every capacity I can. …I’ll be right here continuing to do work that’s gonna help everybody in Owensboro.”
Constant also remarked on the ending of the first semester of 2022-23 year and resuming normalcy.
“We’ve been able to be in-person on every scheduled day that the school calendar told us we need to be (here),” he said. “That has been a huge team effort with all involved, on board and pushing forward.
“I cannot say thank you enough for that.”
