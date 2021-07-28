Owensboro Public Schools is the recipient of a federal grant that will enable the district to provide additional fresh fruits and vegetables to students on top of those they already receive through meals.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program grant, which totals $134,220, officially began July 1, will last through June 30, 2022.
Only elementary schools are eligible to receive the grant, and all of OPS’ five elementary schools — Estes, Foust, Cravens, Newton Parrish and Sutton — will receive it this year. Recipients are largely based on the number of students who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.
The Food and Nutrition Service for the United States Department of Agriculture administers the grant, and while a large portion of it involves putting fresh fruits and veggies in the hands of students, the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program also encourages healthier school environments by promoting nutrition education, according to the USDA.
According to the handbook issued to recipient districts, the FFVP has a goal of expanding the variety of fruits and veggies children experience, increase their consumption of fruits and veggies, and make a difference in their diets to impact their present and future health.
“This program is seen as an important catalyst for change in efforts to combat childhood obesity by helping children learn more healthful eating habits,” the handbook says. “The FFVP introduces school children to a variety of produce that they otherwise might not have had the opportunity to sample.”
Kaitlyn Blankendaal, OPS school nutrition director, said the district has worked to bring in fruits and vegetables that are not native to this region, like dragon fruit.
A big push for the grant is for school districts to also work within their communities to partner with area farmers. OPS has had Reid’s Orchard bring in all the varieties of apples grown locally, and the district has also introduced students to different varietals of citrus fruits, like blood oranges.
“Some of it is stuff they wouldn’t normally see at home,” Blankendaal said. “We also try to make a positive impact on their diet and what they are eating, and show them that fruits and vegetables are good and they are good for you.”
The USDA also states that recipient districts are encouraged to serve fruits and vegetables “as they are” because the intent of the grant “is to introduce children to new and different fresh fruits and vegetables, (so) the produce must be served in a way that it is easily identifiable.”
Blankendaal said she and others in food service work with teachers to help with lesson plans around fruits and vegetables. For example, one teacher used apples to help teach fractions.
“This grant helps us support the community through farmers, and also help our kids be healthier,” Blankendaal said. “It really is a great program.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
