Owensboro Public Schools is one of five districts in Kentucky to receive the “Best Communities for Music Education” recognition from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation.
This is the third consecutive year OPS has received the recognition.
Tom Stites, OPS fine arts coordinator, said every music store is part of the NAMM Foundation across the United States.
“Around 20 years ago, they started this recognition for the Best Communities in Music Education,” he said. “That had never been applied for at Owensboro Public Schools in the past, so about three years ago, the survey came up, and I filled it out.”
Stites said anything related to music falls under the organization’s definition of music education.
“Here we have band, choir, string orchestra,” he said. “We also have signature ensembles in each elementary school, steelpan bands, bucket bands, Suzuki strings, guitar ensembles. We have all of these different things going on.”
OPS’ continual additions of music offerings adds more “sense of place” for students, Stites said.
“A lot of them are highly culturally responsive, as we have a diverse student body,” he said. “Seeing the identity it brings to those students as they are stars within their own cultures, because they’re doing music that is ethnically appropriate for them.”
Stites said part of what makes any program stand out is having outstanding teachers.
“One of the things we have been able to generate here is once teachers become part of Owensboro Public Schools, they remain,” he said. “I think that is a great compliment to our district.”
One of the challenges for music education is that it is not always affordable, Stites said.
More from this section
“What we’ve done here is we’ve largely removed that (barrier),” he said. “Our students have the opportunity, without making that an issue, to uncover so much talent.”
Stites said over 90% of students at Owensboro Middle School are involved in the arts, with 72% of those involved in music.
“That kind of depth and exposure for our students can only mean good things,” he said. “I think it’s why a lot of students and parents have chosen OPS. It gives them a reason to be here.”
Students that are involved in the arts typically excel academically, Stites said.
“That’s good for everyone in our district and all areas of Owensboro Public Schools,” he said. “That’s one of the strengths we have here.”
Stites said the district has the vision of “every art for every child at every school.”
“That’s largely accomplished,” he said. “We have full dance instruction at every campus, we have visual art. We’re still working to expand theatre.”
Having a well-rounded arts program requires a lot of backing from different areas within the district, Stites said.
“It requires a lot of support from administration because you have to look at a budget,” he said. “The ongoing support from the school board, the support from our building principals.”
Stites said the district is contacted by schools from across the state wanting to learn about its arts programs.
“We’ve had three site visits this year alone that want to emulate what we’re doing,” he said. “I think that says an awful lot about what we’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.