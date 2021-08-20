OPS receives state grant for 'Grow Your Own' initiative

It’s no secret that school districts across the commonwealth have been struggling with staffing teaching positions.
Many in the area report that there aren’t as many individuals applying for open positions; and they hear from colleges of education that enrollment numbers and graduates are on the decline.
This has left districts with an increasing dilemma: how to continue staffing schools with quality educators and how to ensure the profession continues to grow.
The Kentucky Department of Education has made strides in recent years to help school systems with this effort.
Most recently it awarded 10 districts across the commonwealth each with one-time $50,000 grants for Grow-Your-Own teacher programs. Owensboro Public Schools is one of the recipients.
David Phillips, OPS director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said these funds will go toward initiatives the district has already begun by way of encouraging current students to become teachers. This year, Owensboro High School introduced a new class called Introduction to Education. It also has a school club dedicated to future educators.
The Grow-Your-Own teacher grant funds will go toward those two programs, Phillips said, along with future summer programming for OHS grads seeking careers in education, and professional development for teachers to help them develop a teaching pathway at the school.
Other Kentucky school systems that received the GYO grant are Barren County, Bullitt County, Corbin Independent, Greenup County, Hardin County, Jefferson County, Nelson County, Spencer County and Whitley County.
Byron Darnall, association commissioner in KDE’s Office of Educator Licensure and Effectiveness, said these grants are intended to help eliminate obstacles that future educators may face.
“Local schools and districts are uniquely suited to provide this opportunity to employees that may already be active in schools but lack full certification,” he said. “GYO grants directly address potential barriers that may be preventing talented people from becoming fully-certified educators.”
Jason E. Glass, Kentucky commissioner of education, said a lot of teachers teach in the school district they attended.
“Helping school districts develop the interests of students who want to become teachers, giving them the experiences they need to develop their skills, is a good way to create a larger teacher workforce in the future,” Glass said.
Phillips said this funding, and the programs in the pipeline, could not have come at a better time.
“We need teachers right now,” he said. “Our kids need to know this is something they can do, and that teaching is a good profession. What better way to do this than to try and grow from kids currently in our district.”
OPS has partnered with Kentucky Wesleyan College to help connect students with the school’s education program to “hopefully bring those kids right back to teach with the Owensboro Public Schools district once they graduate,” Phillips said.
OPS has also partnered with Owensboro Community & Technical College to provide similar opportunities for students, especially students of color. The two education institutions, along with the Owensboro Black Expo, have teamed up to form Academic Career Exploration, which officially kicked off this month. The Academic Career Exploration, or ACE, will help connect Black students with industry mentors, their peers and their faculty through a variety of activities, all in the name of helping students develop the necessary skills for them to stay on track for graduation.
Another recent project OPS has undertaken is encouraging classified staff members who were interested in becoming teachers to enroll in a Western Kentucky University program to earn certification credentials. Most certified employees told Phillips that their biggest barrier to this process is cost, so the district is going to pay half of the cost for certification for some of its employees.
These efforts, and more, are currently in the works to help boost the teacher talent pipeline.
Phillips said if one-third of the high school students who are showing interest in teaching follow through, he will consider it a job well done.
“We are trying to start with the students,” he said. “We need to let kids know they can do this, and they have our support.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
