Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant on Thursday said it will be hard to make a decision about returning to in-person instruction in January before receiving further guidance from the governor’s office.
During the December board meeting, Constant said there are a still a lot of uncertainties regarding both the return to classrooms, and the issuance of vaccines against COVID-19 by the state to district employees.
He said Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to release some executive orders regarding mandates and recommendations for schools to reopen.
“Until we know just what that will be, it will be hard to make a decision about January, but we hope to do so quickly,” he said.
He did say the next school day following winter break is Jan. 4, 2021, but that due to starting the school year later, like most districts in this area, the first semester won’t wrap-up until Jan. 14.
Also discussed during the meeting was the renovation taking place at Cravens.
Chris Bozarth, OPS director of maintenance and technology, said new details about the soil content at the school might change the financials of the project in the future.
Otherwise, he said, the project’s design plan is going well and contractors are working with school administrators to figure out a construction plan that won’t disrupt student learning.
The board also heard from administrators from Owensboro High School about their ATSI status. In 2019 the school was identified by the Kentucky Department of Education as an ATSI school. Schools that are identified for ATSI, or additional targeted support and improvement, according to KDE, are schools that have at least one student group performing as poorly as schools in the bottom 5%.
In Owensboro High School’s case, that would be the students with special needs population.
Because of that, the school underwent a state review and developed plans for improvement, and it received a $294,750 grant from the state to work toward its educational goals.
Board members also approved:
• The purchase of two cargo vans, which are replacing outdated ones in the district, at a cost of $24,965 each;
• And changing the locations of board meetings to central office for the spring so that board members and the general public are visiting schools minimally for safety reasons.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
