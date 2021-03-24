Owensboro Public Schools Public Information Officer Jared Revlett has been awarded the OV Jones Memorial Award by the Kentucky School Public Relations Association during its spring conference.
The accolade, which is the top award for school public relations in Kentucky, is named for OV Jones, former superintendent of Grant County Schools who was also the first superintendent to join the KYSPRA.
Revlett has been with OPS since late 2017. Before being hired by the school district he was with Louisville’s Tandem Public Relations LLC. He feels “truly humbled” by the award, he said.
If anything positive has come out of the pandemic, he said, it’s the showcase of how important communication and public relations are in a school setting.
“My colleagues at KYSPRA and across the country have provided incredible support and advice throughout the past year and I couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.
He also noted that one of the reasons he wanted to be involved in the state PR organization is to share ideas about better communication with school families, “but this community has become so much more and has been a valuable resource that I am proud to be a part of.”
Revlett was nominated for this award by Daviess County Public Schools Public Information Officer Lora Wimsatt, who said his professional expertise is not limited to the boundaries of the school district he serves.
“Our relationship as counterparts in sister districts has benefited our entire community,” Wimsatt said. “Jared’s generous spirit of collaboration represents the highest ideals of what KYSPRA is all about. He is always willing to share information and assistance on projects and communications about issues relevant for any district that needs it.”
In October Revlett was also named to the National School Public Relations Association’s Top 35 School PR Professionals Under 35 list. Revlett was the only honoree in Kentucky last year, and the third person ever from the commonwealth, to receive the honor. Those who made the list were recognized for making a difference for their school districts or education-related employers, according to the NSPRA website.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
