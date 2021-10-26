Owensboro Public schools and the RiverPark Center have announced a new collaboration that will build the capacity of students in the school’s theatre workshop.
Tom Stites, OPS fine arts coordinator, said Monday that the collaboration came to light when he was discussing upgrading the technology in the Owensboro High School’s auditorium with RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn.
“I told him that what I really wanted to do was make it so our students were in charge of the actual performances, so we made choices about what technology will be available so they can actually do the work,” Stites said.
According to a Monday statement from Jared Revlett, OPS public information officer, the new program will provide students with the opportunity for hands-on training with sound and light systems in the district’s state-of-the-art Black Box Theatre and OHS auditorium.
Students will learn how to safely operate and maintain equipment, how to program light and sound scenes in a digital format and share them for evaluation.
Stites said Jorn has enjoyed a substantial career in technical theater and the collaboration will provide an excellent opportunity for students who may be interested in pursuing a similar career path.
“Every performing space needs somebody that can run the controls and do it efficiently and artistically,” Stites said. “I have a number of my former students that have made some significant careers within the arts in technical theater.”
With the RiverPark Center, Owensboro Convention Center and Bluegrass Museum, Stites said there is need for those type of positions in Owensboro.
Owensboro High School currently has two levels of technical theatre instruction, one group of students work during the school day in the Black box Theatre, learning how lights are aimed, industry safety regulations and how to program a light board. The second group of students is made up of the various performing arts groups at OPS, and those students attend a Wednesday afternoon class in the high school auditorium.
“They are learning some of the same skills, but in addition they are learning about sound,” he said.
Stites said that a group of students recently ran all sound and lighting aspects of a recent choral concert at OHS, and it worked “extremely well.”
Stites said that when he first came to the district, the high school auditorium was in the process of being renovated, and initially adults were hired to operate the facilities sound and lighting controls for events.
“We found that what was happening is we had some limited student action in this but not exactly what we wanted, so instead of just building this capacity within the adults, we really wanted to let the students learn because everything we do is supposed to be student driven.”
With this new capacity, students will collaborate with RiverPark Center staff to design shows, run their own performances and act as a resource for the entire school with light and sound needs.
