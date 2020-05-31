Newton Parrish Elementary School site-based decision-making council is currently in the process of hiring a new principal for the school, following the exit of Steve Bratcher from the position he held for 16 years.
Bratcher was named the new chief academic officer for Owensboro Public Schools earlier this month. He will assume that job on July 1.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant was the chief academic officer of the district before stepping into the superintendent’s position, and former Owensboro Middle School Principal Anita Burnette became the interim chief academic officer at that time. She will be working with Bratcher during his transition into the position.
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said the Newton Parrish site-based decision-making council must complete two trainings before going over applications for the position.
The job, which has already been posted, must be posted for 15 days before applications are considered, Revlett said, and in the meantime, the SBDM completed the two training sessions last week.
“They will collect those applications and then go through the screening process and decide on candidates to interview,” he said.
Before the SBDM began this process, it sent out surveys to families of NPES students and staff to get a feel for what they would like to see in the next leader at the school, Revlett said.
When the council meets to discuss new hires the sessions are closed, per state law, but when the new principal is chosen a public announcement will take place, Revlett said.
The process is supposed to be relatively quick, and the hope is to have somebody in the position by mid-June or early-July, Revlett said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
