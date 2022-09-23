Owensboro Public Schools has been seeing a steady increase in the number of English-language learner students, with 91 more students added between June and September, totaling 410 who are in the program.
Ashlie Hurley, EL coordinator for OPS, gave a presentation at the district’s board meeting Thursday, highlighting some of the changes and improvements made to accommodate the rising number of ELL students.
“Roughly 8% of our population at OPS are multilingual learners,” Hurley said. “It’s a lot and a big jump.
“This is the first year we have had multilingual learners or English-language learners in every building. This was the first year that we transitioned them to their home schools, which we felt like was a really great decision. We now have them in their neighborhood schools and not just specific buildings.”
“I think the number of monitored students is important too. After they’ve exited EL services, they’re monitored for four years. We have over 100 of those students.”
Hurley said the top five foreign languages spoken at OPS are Spanish, Burmese, Karen, Swahili and Dari.
“We receive students who speak different languages all the time,” she said. “We’re learning and learning how to adjust and adapt to meet the needs of the kids.”
Two services that staff at OPS use with the ELL students are Paragon Language Line and Talking Points.
Paragon Language Line is a translation and interpretation service. Hurley said the service is not new, but it is more user-friendly.
“This is instant, there is no waiting,” she said. “You scroll down and pick the language, you can FaceTime. It’s amazing.”
Since the beginning of September, 256 calls have been made by OPS staff through Paragon Language Line.
Talking Points is a new texting service that allows for staff and families to communicate, with over 157 languages.
“Research shows that texting is the number one way to communicate with families right now,” Hurley said. “This has been a huge help.”
Just in the past week, over 100 families initiated contact with teachers through Talking Points.
“They finally have a tool they can use where they can reach out to the teachers if they have a question about anything,” Hurley said.
In the classroom, OPS has hired an EL teacher for every building, with some having two. The district has paid for 10 teachers to get their ESL endorsement and has purchased Ellevation.
Ellevation makes the process of understanding EL students, and their data, straightforward and actionable to everyone, all in one place, according to Hurley’s presentation.
“I’m kind of overwhelmed by what a game changer all this is,” said board chair Melissa Decker. “It’s incredible. I’m so impressed. I’m gobsmacked that we have this capability and what it’s going to do for our community to help us truly be a community.”
