February is “I Love to Read Month,” and this is the second year that Owensboro Public Schools has done a district-wide push during the month to promote literacy for all students and families.
Amy Bellamy, OPS district literacy coach, said last year’s reading events during February were a big success, and so far this year there has been even more participation.
Each grade level had specific events taking place, and there are more being planned in the coming weeks.
Preschool students have been encouraged to read with a parent or guardian each day. They can earn prizes for their class by documenting the number of reading minutes they complete each day, and turn in a completed game board, Bellamy said.
Elementary students have been playing I Love to Read Bingo throughout this month, in which they can complete tasks on a bingo card to also earn prizes, like free books.
Some activities include writing a list of five questions they would like to ask an author, or drawing a picture of a character from their favorite book. The grand prize is a $50 Scholastic shopping spree.
Staff members have also been participating in the bingo game this year, Bellamy said.
“Teachers can earn prizes like gift cards and free books for their classroom libraries for completing literacy-related activities, like submitted a “book wish list,” making book recommendations, decorating a door or bulletin board to promote I Love to Read Month, or sending a selfie of them reading to their students,” she said. “We know how hard our teachers work, so we wanted to give them a chance to get in on the fun, too.”
She said teachers are competitive, so it’s been great to see them working hard to mark off the squares on their bingo cards.
Once the month is over, the district intends to continue its focus on literacy. In March, OPS is hosting its second annual OPS Literacy March Madness event.
Students in preschool and elementary school classes will choose a winning book each day. Students in grades sixth through 12 will be analyzing two poems per day, and then the class will vote on the winner. Each of the picture books and poems for each day will have something in common.
For example, Bellamy said, they may be about the same topic or have similar characters.
Winners will move through a picture book or poetry winners’ bracket until the final four, at which point there will be a championship match up. Classes will vote on the overall winning picture book, and the overall winning poem, Bellamy explained.
These activities to promote reading among staff, students and their families are part of the district’s comprehensive literacy initiative, which has been ongoing for several years. Specifically, the district has received two large grants to help nurture strong reading habits.
In 2018, OPS received the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy grant, valued at more than $650,000.
Last year, it received a nearly $1 million literacy grant from the Kentucky Department of Education that is scheduled to be dispersed over a three-year period.
Bellamy said it’s important to make literacy fun for students to help foster the love of reading. It’s also important to involve whole families in these initiatives, so learning can continue when students aren’t at school.
“We all know how important literacy is, but our teachers only have so much time each day with our students to help them develop a love of reading and give them the reading practice time they need,” she said. “Events like these are a fun way to get students, families, and teachers at all grade levels involved, and to help show that our district recognizes and values literacy.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
