OPS seniors trying to look on the bright side

Ellie Hayden’s senior year experience has been different than most students: she has not been participating in non-traditional instruction in the same sense that her peers have been in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused all schools to close to in-person classes.
The 17-year-old Owensboro Innovation Academy student has been taking courses at Owensboro Community & Technical College since her junior year of high school, and will continue doing so until she completes her finals in a few weeks. Ellie does work on school work from home, but it will be toward her associate’s degree, which she is slated to receive at the end of this school year, along with a diploma from OIA as well as Owensboro High School.
“I’m used to working (on classwork) outside of the high school, and working independently,” Elllis said. “But this is really sad for me.”
Ellie said graduation and the spring school dances were going to be her way of saying goodbye to all of her classmates since she hasn’t seen them regularly throughout the school day since her junior year.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” she said.
While she is sad, she is trying to look on the bright side and focus on her future. She is still on track to attend the University of Louisville in the fall, where she plans to study finance and management.
Gracie Roberts, an OHS senior, is also trying to look on the bright side during this time. The 17-year-old said she is sad but is also trying to think of this extra time with her family as a blessing.
“I think we are going to be the only generation to live through something like this,” she said. “So you have to look at it that way, that it’s not good exactly, but it’s unique.”
She and her classmates, and all others in the community, she said, are learning a lot by living through something like this.
Gracie has already purchased her prom dress and was looking forward to attending, so she is saddened by not having the opportunity to do so.
“I also already had my photoshoot scheduled for senior pictures scheduled,” Gracie said. “I’ve looked forward to these moments for 12 years of school.”
However disheartened she is by that fact, Gracie said she is excited about going to college. She will be studying business management at the University of Kentucky in the fall.
Asia Hillman, 19, is one elective credit away from earning her high school diploma from Emerson Academy, the OPS alternative high school formerly known as Gateway Academy.
Hillman said she is sad that school was disrupted in this way, but she is still proud of having the opportunity to complete her high school degree.
It’s hard not seeing friends and teachers, she said, but the important thing is that students are still able to finish their school work to receive their degrees.
“I worked so hard to make up credits that at this point I don’t even care how I get my degree, I’m just glad I’m getting it,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
