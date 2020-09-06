Several city schools have set up websites specifically to help students facilitate mental health connections, which Owensboro Public Schools Mental Health Coordinator Summer Bell said is important especially with the start of a new school year.
Many families are in need of special supports at this time while students are working virtually from home, Bell said.
OPS started back to school Aug. 24. Previously, the district was slated to begin in-person learning under a hybrid AB model on Aug. 24 until Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that districts continue virtual learning, or non-traditional instruction, at least until Sept. 28. Officials within the district have said that students will continue working virtually at least through fall break, which is Oct. 5-9.
Bell said when distance learning first began in March, she encouraged all OPS school counselors to set up their own websites so families could easily contact them for virtual services.
“There’s a mental health component on all of the sites,” she said. “It’s also just more of a school’s counseling page. There are places to check in and to actually request to talk with counselors.”
She also said another good thing about the websites is that families can put a face with a name. Most schools have created welcome and introductory videos.
The Owensboro Middle School site, for example, has a video for each grade level counselor. Brandon Dukes, the seventh-grade counselor, made it clear in his video that he would be available virtually, by phone and in-person once students are able to get back into classrooms again.
He explained to students how they can use the OMS school counseling site and that it will continue to grow throughout the year. He encouraged students to continually check it.
“The last thing I want to leave you with is this: you are not alone, there is someone here for you,” Dukes said in the video. “Do not think you have to go through this alone. Safe travels on your journey throughout the school year.”
Bell wants parents to know their OPS family is there for them in their time of need. She understands and recognizes the importance of mental health, as do all school counselors at this time.
“We care about the social (and) emotional well-being of our students, and we want to be here to provide that support,” she said.
Any student or parent can access the sites.
Emerson Academy, Owensboro High School and OMS have their sites up and going, as does Estes Elementary School. Many of the other schools are also working on their own ways to engage families and students.
Students and families have been sent links to these websites, and they can also be accessed by visiting the district website at owensboro.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
