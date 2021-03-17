Owensboro Public Schools is still looking to hire several individuals for its newly created school services assistant position to help with daily school functions through the end of this school year, and potentially longer.
In February, the OPS Board of Education approved the creation of the positions, along with several others, in an effort to provide further assistance for students when they return to classrooms.
Superintendent Matthew Constant asked principals what they needed most at their schools, and through that inquiry it was determined the district would hire 4.5 instructional assistants to help with interventions; 13.5 school services assistants to help wherever they are needed with general needs of the school building; a short-term guidance counselor; and stipends for eight already-employed Owensboro High School teachers to become impact coaches to help the school forward from its ATSI status.
There are a number of the school services assistant positions still open, said OPS spokesman Jared Revlett, and the district wants to let individuals know of the opportunity while it still exists.
The positions are part-time and will be under the direction of the supervising principal at the school. School services assistants will help maintain the Healthy at School initiatives, including temperature checks and COVID-19 daily screenings; assisting with cleaning high-touch areas within the school day; assisting in food delivery and/or supervision during meal times; and helping schools perform contact tracing among other duties.
“These positions are only meant to last through the end of the school year, but the idea is to bring people in who maybe have lost their jobs during the pandemic, or maybe they had to quit so they could stay home with their kids, but now they are looking for something to get back in the workplace,” Revlett said.
Even though these positions are at this time considered part-time, Revlett said there could be potential for some of them to continue beyond this school year. He also said that the positions come with classified benefits packages.
“It’s a really good position for somebody just looking for something for a couple of months to get through the end of this year,” he said, adding that the positions go through June 30.
Most of the new positions will be paid for with the next round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funding. The district is slated to receive $6 million.
According to KDE, the money can be used for addressing learning loss due to the pandemic, including payment for methods of assessment and tracking; repairs and improvements to school buildings related to health needs and cutting disease transmission; to pay for nurses, mental health professionals and emergency leave days for employees; and as teacher salaries to support intervention and remediation services, along with substitute teachers when regular personnel are absent on COVID-19 isolation or quarantine.
To learn more information, or to apply for any of these positions, visit the district website at owensboro.kyschools.us and click on the employment tab in the top right corner.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
