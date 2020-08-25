The start of school this year may have looked wildly different for Owensboro Public School students, but most teachers reported to district officials that there was a 95% attendance rate and students were eager to get started.
Most area districts will start back to school on Wednesday, but OPS made the decision earlier this month to begin Monday in an effort to better-align with its proposed in-person scheduling. Previously, OPS was slated to begin in-person learning under a hybrid AB model Aug. 24 until Gov. Andy Beshear recommended two weeks ago that districts continue virtual learning, or non-traditional instruction, at least until Sept. 28.
Even with all of the changes taking place over the summer preparing for the 2020-21 school year, Ashlie Hurley, a third- and fourth-grade teacher at Foust Elementary School, said she and her students were excited to be back.
She said the day started out a little chaotic, but that her students were all signed in virtually and ready to go by 8:05 a.m.
“It’s been great. The kids are so happy to see us,” she said.
Some area school children haven’t seen their teachers since mid-March when the governor put a stop to in-person learning to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“The kids have been doing everything they are supposed to be doing,” Hurley added. “Parents have been wonderful. Everyone is being patient, and giving each other grace as we figure this out.”
This is Hurley’s ninth year teaching, but she said it feels like her first all over again because a lot of acclimation has to take place.
“My kids have been awesome today,” she said. “I’m able to see what they are working on when I’m not with them, and they are all on task and doing what they are supposed to be doing.”
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said he heard great reports as he walked the (mostly) empty halls of schools throughout the first day of school.
There were a few technology problems at the start of the day, Constant said, which were expected. Most of them dealt with internet issues and connectivity.
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said that most OPS students work with Google Classroom and Google Meet, and therefore were not impacted by the worldwide outages of the networking company Zoom.
“We are seeing kids connect online, and that they are really showing up,” Constant said. “So I think that speaks to what our community is craving, and that’s some sense of normalcy.”
Daviess County Public Schools will begin virtual learning and Owensboro Catholic Schools will return to in-person learning on Wednesday.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
