Samuel Tucker was happy to be walking into a classroom Monday morning. It was the first time he had done so since March 12.
The 17-year-old Owensboro Innovation Academy senior said not only was he excited to see his teachers, but he was also excited to walk to school with his friends. He and his OIA peers joined the rest of the district’s students as they returned to in-person classes on Monday.
Owensboro Public Schools has been undergoing remote learning since this school year began at the end of August. Students have been split into two groups, A group and B group. Those will students alternate days they attend, with A students attending Mondays and Tuesdays, and B students attending Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are reserved for digital and remote learning, in which all students stay home.
This was done, like most districts in the area, to reduce the number of students in classrooms by one half to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Tucker said he and his friends felt good about coming back to classrooms.
“Compared to doing online classes, this is much better,” he said. “I much prefer going in here, even with a mask. It just feels better to be inside a school.”’
Tucker said he struggled with remote learning and likes being taught with a teacher in front of him.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said the day for students to return to schools has been “a long time coming.”
“I am pleased that we were able to establish relationships virtually so that at least that part of being new to school is done, and when kids walk in they’re not totally foreign to faces and things,” he said. “Kids are coming in and they look excited and ready to be here.”
He said that it’s gratifying to be at this point, and he saw students and staff members being safe and abiding by all safety precautions put in place.
Masks are being worn by all students and staff, and plexiglass partitions have been put in place in cafeterias. Student desks have also been spread apart to at least six feet to ensure physical distancing.
“It seems like our families are in tune with what needs to be done when they come, and so I’m excited as the day gets going here to get in some classrooms and see some actual face-to-face teaching and learning going on,” Constant said.
Stephanie Gray, an engineering facilitator at OIA, agreed, saying that students seem to understand what’s at stake. They want to abide by the rules so that they can continue learning in-person.
“The students want to be back,” she said, adding that while it was good to continue to teach virtually, students, and especially those in the innovation programs the district offers, benefit greatly from hands-on activities. “It’s been a difficult time since March. We are all excited to see the kids.”
Another significant thing about Monday was the fact that students were seeing the new Innovation Campus for the first time. The Innovation Campus houses the district’s innovation programs, OIA and iMiddle. Students share the building, with one half devoted to the high school, and the one devoted to the middle school.
On Monday about 150 OIA students attended classes, and 150 iMiddle students did.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
