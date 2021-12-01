When Matthew Constant began his career in education as a teacher, he saw firsthand the impact of the Goodfellows Club.
Whether it was students in need receiving new clothing or shoes, or help with minor medical and dental procedures, he knew the power of the organization.
Now, as Owensboro Public Schools’ superintendent, Constant wants to help the Goodfellows Club further its mission, and he does so in a variety of ways throughout the year. He participates in district-wide programs that benefit Goodfellows. He also collects and donates money.
“I put a challenge out to myself, really to hold myself accountable, to do more workouts this year,” he said. “For every workout, I will donate $2 to Goodfellows. To date, I have logged 211 workouts.”
Constant also said just by promoting this fundraising on social media, several of his friends and family members reached out and showed an interest in also giving him funds toward the cause.
Constant also participates in No Shave November, each week updating his beard growth on social media, publicizing Goodfellows and encouraging others to donate. Just by doing that on Facebook, he has received over $1,000 from people on his friends list.
“I thought that was really special,” he said.
Goodfellows is special to his heart because 100% of the funds go back to kids in the Owensboro and Daviess County area.
“When I know it benefits kids, and I can see the looks on their faces and know the impact of Goodfellows, you can see that there’s no end to their goodness,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a better use of your charitable funds.”
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 1, 2021
Previously reported … $7,781.83
James S. Ryan … $2,000
Gary Maglinger … $300
David and Mary Searles … $100
In memory of my husband, John Snyder by Alice Snyder … $100
Jean Purcell … $70
In memory of Matt Newcomb … $50
God Bless! … $50
Rebecca Farmer … $25
Total as of December 1, 2021 … $10,476.83
