The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved its general tax levy for fiscal year 2022-23, which will remain the same as last year’s rate of 86.6 cents on both real and personal property.
For a home valued at $100,000, the homeowner will continue to pay $866 a year. OPS expects to generate $14,674,121.72.
George Powell, director of student services, presented the district’s enrollment report, which saw an overall increase.
For the 2022-23 year, the total number of students enrolled in the district’s nine schools is reported at 4,899, an increase of 131 students from the 2021-22 year.
Powell said the numbers are taken on the 10th day of the school and that the enrollment is “healthy.”
“...Honestly, on the 10th day, it’s the highest we’ve had since I’ve been part of this district,” he said.
Regarding consent agenda items, the board approved a contract with Simply Therapy, an organization that offers in-home and outpatient speech, occupational and physical therapy, to have a licensed speech-language pathologist provide speech-language services to both Owensboro Middle School and iMiddle for the school year.
Some of the services range from screening of speech-language and dysphagia disorders, diagnosis and treatment of speech-language disorders, record keeping and documentation, report writing and writing speech-language IEP goals and objectives.
Other highlights of the board meeting included the recognition of Greyson Brooks, a third-grade student at Estes Elementary School, who became the first recipient of the new OPS Inspiration Award.
Prior to the start of the school year, Brooks delivered $350 worth of supplies to the school in honor of his brother, Wyatt Brooks, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2017 and would have started kindergarten this year.
“Not only was this a selfless act of generosity, Greyson unknowingly spread his giving spirit far beyond the walls of Estes,” said Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent.
Constant said Brooks’ story, which was featured in both Southern Living magazine and the “Today” show, prompted a person in Virginia to donate $4,200 to the OPS Foundation ($350 each year) for the incoming kindergarten class to have for their school career.
Constant said the school year has started well.
“(For) day 12 of school for our school year, we’ve gotten routines down, and we are settling in; it feels so good to say that,” he said. “A huge thank you goes out to everyone making this school year start so smooth.
“All of our support systems that feed, transport and welcome the kids in the building has stepped up this year.”
