The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) announced 10 Grow-Your-Own program grant recipients on Aug. 16. The districts will receive a one-time $50K grant to boost the teacher talent pipeline and combat the statewide teacher shortage.

Included in those 10 districts is Owensboro Public Schools, which had six current teachers participate in the program in 2021. Two of those teachers are Erin Bailes, a 5th-grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, and Meaghan Glenn, a 4th-grade teacher at Foust Elementary School.

