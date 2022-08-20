The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) announced 10 Grow-Your-Own program grant recipients on Aug. 16. The districts will receive a one-time $50K grant to boost the teacher talent pipeline and combat the statewide teacher shortage.
Included in those 10 districts is Owensboro Public Schools, which had six current teachers participate in the program in 2021. Two of those teachers are Erin Bailes, a 5th-grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, and Meaghan Glenn, a 4th-grade teacher at Foust Elementary School.
Bailes and Glenn have chosen Option 6 of the alternative routes to certification. Option 6 is a University-Based Alternative Route which allows individuals who hold a bachelor’s or master’s in a non-teaching major to become certified while obtaining their teaching degree.
Program participants received a scholarship to cover one-third of their tuition at the higher learning institution they attend.
“There is something special about seeing all the lights come on kids faces,” Bailes said. “I was previously in a kindergarten classroom for a couple of years and got to see these kids start learning their letters and putting them together and all the lightbulbs coming on.”
Bailes began working at Newton Parrish as an instructional assistant before entering this program. One of the requirements was to choose which grade level a participant wants to teach, and Bailes said she will continue to teach at the elementary level.
“It’s been really special because the school system that you’re already teaching in is able to see something in you that they think would potentially make you a good teacher,” she said. “They are investing in me. It’s really important to know that I have the backing and support of so many teachers and administrators already.”
Because Bailes’ bachelor’s degree is not in education, she is completing her master’s degree at Western Kentucky University, the institution OPS is working with during the GYO program.
“I had a whole career before I started working in schools,” Bailes said. “I was in wealth management and financial advising and in 2018, me and my family moved down to Louisiana, and I decided I just didn’t want to do that anymore. I wanted to be more available to my family.”
Bailes began substitute teaching and fell in love with the students, and that’s when she started to consider teaching as a full-time career.
“At that point, we were almost at the end of the school year, and then the pandemic happened,” she said. “When we moved back to Owensboro, I started working at Newton Parrish and fell in love with the families, staff, teachers and students here.”
Glenn worked at Cravens Elementary School as an instructional assistant at the beginning of the program.
“Around Christmas I started to look for a job in the teacher role because I felt a little bit antsy and was ready to get started in my own classroom, and that’s when I applied for the job at Foust,” she said.
She began at Foust as a 2nd-grade teacher in January and was offered a 4th-grade position at the end of the school year.
“It’s been challenging working while obtaining a master’s, but I think it’s a great way to do it because you get the experience, because it’s easier to connect some of those lessons whenever you are seeing it first-hand,” Glenn said.
Glenn said she has always been drawn to working with younger kids because they’re “lively” and “full of energy.”
“Once I got in the classroom, it’s easy to see how impressionable they are, and they really look to their teachers in a way that might be different from the older grades,” she said. “They develop relationships differently. You’re really a role model for the kids and can play a big part in their education.”
Glenn, who also does not have a bachelor’s in education, is completing her master’s degree at WKU.
