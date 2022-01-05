Owensboro Middle School Principal Randy Bryant informed parents and guardians in an email Tuesday that an investigation into a mid-December TikTok threat to Owensboro Middle School has concluded the threat did not originate from within the school system.
The social media threat was vague and called for violence at schools on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, according to Owensboro Public Schools spokesman Jared Revlett.
It did not reference the school specifically, but a school with the initials “OMS,” he said.
At that time, the school system and the Owensboro Police Department increased security at the school and began a thorough investigation.
Bryant said in his email that the police department and school administration “and TikTok security” determined the threat to be a part of a national trend across the social media platform “and at no time was the threat directly made to an OPS facility. It has been confirmed that no OMS or OPS student was responsible for sending, forwarding or making threats to OMS or any OPS facility.”
Revlett said oftentimes with threats like this the district’s leadership and security team is able to know immediately if it applies directly to the school system or not.
“If it’s been seen elsewhere across the country or has appeared in multiple areas, we’re able to see that pretty quickly, and make a determination,” he said. “If we’re not able to immediately determine its origin, it’s mostly handled through the police department.”
He said the district’s technology team also is able to monitor activity that takes place on school-issued devices or over the district Wi-Fi.
However, OPD is always involved from the start, he said, and handles any subpoenas that need to go through social media companies and things of that nature.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
