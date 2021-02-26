The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved the creation of several positions to provide further assistance for students when they return to classrooms, as well as several documents that push the Cravens Elementary School project forward.
Most of the positions will be paid for with the next round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funding. The district is slated to receive $6 million.
According to KDE, the money can be used for addressing learning loss due to the pandemic, including payment for methods of assessment and tracking; repairs and improvements to school buildings related to health needs and cutting disease transmission; to pay for nurses, mental health professionals and emergency leave days for employees; and as teacher salaries to support intervention and remediation services, along with substitute teachers when regular personnel are absent on COVID-19 isolation or quarantine.
Superintendent Matthew Constant asked principals what they needed most at their schools, and through that inquiry it was determined the district will hire 4.5 instructional assistants, to help with interventions; 13.5 school services assistance, to help wherever they are needed with general needs of the school building; a short-term guidance counselor; and stipends for eight already-employed Owensboro High School teachers to become impact coaches to help the school forward from its ATSI status.
Schools that are identified for ATSI, or additional targeted support and improvement, according to the Kentucky Department of Education, are schools that have at least one student group performing as poorly as schools in the bottom 5%. In Owensboro High School’s case, that would be the students with special needs population.
The board also approved a strove of proposals and agreements dealing with the Cravens project, including the remodel bid, which went to Paducah’s A&K Construction. A&K was the lowest bidder with $10.9 million for the project, which OPS Director of Maintenance and Technology Chris Bozarth said will begin pre-construction next week.
Bozarth said the Cravens renovation will have a “really aggressive timeline.” The first phase of the project will be the construction of a new gym for the school, along with the construction of four new classrooms and a new administration wing.
Following that, the remainder of the upgrades, including a new roof, flooring, and electrical upgrades, will occur, with Bozarth saying the best care scenario is for the project to be completed in 18 months.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
