Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved the creation of 36 new positions for the district, most of which are for a two-year period and to be paid for exclusively with the second round of Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds the federal government has allocated for all school districts.
Kentucky will receive about $928 million in ESSER II funds, with OPS slated to receive about $6.3 million.
The money can be used for addressing learning loss due to the pandemic, including payment for methods of assessment and tracking; repairs and improvements to school buildings related to health needs and cutting disease transmission; to pay for nurses, mental health professionals and emergency leave days for employees; as well as teacher salaries to support intervention and remediation services, along with substitute teachers when regular personnel are absent on COVID-19 isolation or quarantine.
Most school districts in the area are setting aside some of the funds for additional academic supports, by way of summer school and other programming to make up for learning disruptions caused by the pandemic.
They also are looking at hiring additional staff, at least for the next few years, to assist students.
OPS Superintendent Matt Constant said these positions amount to about 75% of the district’s ESSER II funds, or about $4.8 million. The positions are for two years only, and then they “go away,” Constant said.
Each school will receive at least one new position, either an instructional assistant, a teacher, interventionist, or a guidance counselor.
Owensboro High School and Owensboro Middle School will receive the bulk of them, with four interventionists going to OMS and four teachers and one instructional coach to OHS.
Constant said principals were asked what they needed, and how they would like this money to be spent.
“We decided that the best use of these funds is more people,” he said.
The board also approved the creation of three new positions at the central office level that will not be paid for through ESSER II funds.
The English Language Services Program Coordinator position is grant-funded, according to John David Sandefur, OPS chief financial officer.
The director of transportation, health, and safety and the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion will both be paid for with funds already allocated by the district that are being repurposed following employee retirements, Sandefur said.
Board members also heard a report from the district assessment coordinator, Lynne Beavers, who told them that state testing will occur this year for students, but it will be different.
For one, the Kentucky Department of Education has applied for a waiver for accountability this year.
The difference is assessment and accountability, Beavers said, is assessment creates information and also measures student, district, and state achievement levels.
Accountability is when that information is used to create incentives for districts, and to ensure adherence to state and federal standards for education.
Assessment is still needed, Beavers said, because it’s important to get a clearer picture of the impact COVID has had on education.
“This will be good for us for the fall, to see where schools and the district are,” she said, which then will help educators determine where students need the most help.
The upcoming assessments, which are scheduled to take place between April 29 and May 18, will not, however, be used to determine individual student success.
Those measurements will be made with other testing materials, like the MAP test students have been taking throughout the pandemic.
Board Chairwoman Melissa Decker said the consistency of state testing is an important consideration, as it will hopefully provide a picture of just how disruptive COVID-19 has been.
“We need to see just what impact this has had on everyone,” she said, so everyone can continue moving forward.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
