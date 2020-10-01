Owensboro Public Schools has run into a slight setback with both its Cravens Elementary and Sutton Elementary renovation projects, but Chris Bozarth, the district director of maintenance and technology, said this issue with the district facilities plan won’t halt progress.
On Thursday, the board will have a special-called meeting to consider for approval reconvening the local planning committee, which is tasked with developing the district’s district facilities plan. The DFP is a plan developed by a special committee to determine what the biggest facility needs are within a school district. It is state-mandated, and projects are not approved by the Kentucky Department of Education unless they are on the district’s DFP.
The Cravens Elementary School renovation and the Sutton Elementary School addition were outside of the OPS facilities plan. Therefore, in order to move forward with the projects, the local planning committee must reconvene to include the full scope of both projects, Bozarth said.
Cravens renovations include the building of a new gymnasium and performance arts room, a new roof, new floor finishes and fresh paint, and the front entrance will be upgraded. There will also be four new classrooms built at the school.
Sutton’s improvements will be the addition of four new classrooms.
If the board approves the request for the local planning committee to convene to determine if these facilities’ needs are to be added to the DFP, the committee will meet and vote. After that vote, the recommendation would be brought back to the board for approval, then sent to KDE for its approval, Bozarth said.
“This hurts our timeline for Cravens, but we are hoping to push it on through and continue to work,” Bozarth said. “Literally it’s just some red tape we are having to deal with.”
According to KDE, local planning committees are made up of 20 members: the superintendent, four parents, four teachers, four building administrators, one district facilities director, one central office staff member, three community leaders, one board member, and one member or official with local building and zoning.
A local planning committee is convened, and creates a DFP, every two-to-five years, Bozarth said, depending on the district.
The original goal was for the Cravens project to be ready for bid was sometime in November and December, and weather permitting, construction beginning sometime in April.
The board will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at the district central office, 450 Griffith Ave.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
