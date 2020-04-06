The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education approved hiring more staff to help with the significant increase in students in the district with individualized education plans, or IEPs.
At the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, the district saw an unexpected 100-student jump from the previous year of students with IEPs, making the total count in the district about 850. That prompted the district to hire a new special education teacher at Estes Elementary School in September and to hire Carrie Wedding earlier this year as the assistant director of special education for the district.
Wedding will be splitting some of OPS Director of Special Education Kim Johnson’s duties in her new role. Wedding currently, and through the end of this school year, is the assistant principal at Sutton Elementary School.
Wedding began her education career teaching special education, so it is close to her heart.
“I fell in love with the idea of advocating for kids and almost proving to people that any kid can do anything,” she said when she was first hired as the new assistant director of special education for OPS.
At this time the district has 863 students with IEPs, Johnson said.
To help with this growing population, as well as the needs of some students who require more assistance, the district is hiring two learning and behavior disorder teachers — one at the elementary school level, and one that will be split between Owensboro High School and the district’s two innovation programs.
There will also be a moderate and severe disabilities teacher added at OHS due to the increase in numbers in the program there, Johnson said.
OPS is also hiring an instructional assistant to help with the special education teachers at the elementary level.
Each spring, Johnson takes a look at the number of students with IEPs and special education teachers within the district to determine the student-to-teacher ratio. The state-mandated caseload limit is 10-to-15 students per teacher, depending on the student’s disability.
At this time, OPS has 58 special education teachers as well as 10 speech-language pathologists who assist with students with IEPs, and 41 special education instructional coaches.
Johnson said she isn’t sure why, but this school year a large number of students moved into the district who already had an IEP in place. OPS is a transient district so kids move in and out regularly, but some reason they moved into the district and stayed this year.
“I feel like we’re in a good place right now with these added positions,” Johnson said. “This will make us well-equipped to meet the needs of these students.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
