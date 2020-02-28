The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education approved on Thursday creating two permanent substitute teacher positions, as well as a dean of instruction at Owensboro High School.
Lisa McCarty, OPS chief operating officer, said the two permanent sub teacher positions are a direct result of a substitute shortage taking place not only across the district, but regionally. The district developed a committee to combat this issue, and among other ideas born of that process were the two sub positions.
Board chairman Jeremy Edge asked if these positions being permanent makes them more appealing, and Matthew Constant, OPS interim superintendent, said yes.
“It is a more attractive job,” Constant said. “You get full benefits along with salary.”
McCarty said some of the other things the sub committee discussed for bringing more subs into the district is inviting them to professional developments that other educators are required to have, as well as inviting them to the back to school events that take place throughout the district.
“We think that would help make them feel more a part of our district,” she said.
OPS has had permanent sub positions in the past, but it’s been several years, according to Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman.
The board also approved the creation of a Dean of Instruction position at OHS, which would be a similar set up than what is currently at Owensboro Middle School.
In the 2018-19 school year, the district developed a two-principal system at OMS, in which there would be an individual in charge of general operations and another one heading instruction.
The Dean of Instruction at OHS will not be another principal, however, it will be a dean position that will supplement the principals, and this individual will be solely in charge of supervising instruction, Revlett said.
Constant said this position is coming out of the work that’s been going on at OHS for the past several months. The school has been working toward its 30-60-90-day plan for improvement, having been identified by the Kentucky Department of Education as an ATSI school.
Schools that are identified for ATSI, or additional targeted support and improvement, according to KDE, are schools that have at least one student group performing as poorly as schools in the bottom 5%.
In Owensboro High School’s case, that would be the students with special needs population.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.