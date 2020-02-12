Owensboro Public Schools will host a substitute training at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the OPS Central Office, at 450 Griffith Ave. This event is open to anyone who is considering joining the OPS family as a substitute teacher, cook/baker, instructional assistant and more. Those who attend will learn all about being a substitute and will be able to apply in person that day as well.
OPS to host sub training Wednesday
bobbie hayse
