Owensboro Public Schools will be hosting its first vaccine clinic for students on Friday, Oct. 1.
The clinic will be held in the Owensboro High School south gymnasium, and students from the high school — as well as from Owensboro Innovation Academy, Owensboro Middle School and Owensboro Innovation Middle School — who are eligible to receive the vaccine may do so at no cost.
Students must receive consent from their parents or guardians before vaccines will be given. OHS students who qualify and have consent will be given their first dose of the Pfizer shot in the morning on Friday, and the middle school and OIA students will be bused to OHS to receive the vaccine in the afternoon. They will also be bused back to their home schools.
The shots will be administered by the Green River District Health Department.
Jennifer Luttrell, OHS principal, said the district and school officials wanted to offer this opportunity for students and their families because it is
an important mitigation step in ensuring student and staff safety.
“We are working very hard to keep all of our students in school in-person,” Luttrell said. “We know it’s so important they are here with us learning every day and participating in extra- and co-curricular activities. Being vaccinated makes that a reality for us.”
She said masking and vaccinations are two things the district can do to keep students in school the entire year.
She also said student athletes are encouraged to participate.
Todd Harper, OHS director of athletics, said the school is offering incentives for students who are vaccinated or who will get vaccinated Friday.
“For any student that is already vaccinated, or will be getting this vaccination, we are giving them an Owensboro High School Vaccinated T-shirt,” he said. “It has a saying, our logo and lets everyone know they are vaccinated.”
He also said the district will be giving away 10 free athletic passes to students who are vaccinated or who will be receiving the vaccine on Friday.
“Everybody these days seems to want an incentive to get vaccinated, so we are doing our part and being hopeful we can get as many students as possible vaccinated,” he said.
Jared Revlett, spokesman for the district, said he doesn’t have a definite idea on the percentage of students who are vaccinated because they haven’t hosted a vaccine clinic for students yet.
In February, when the district hosted a vaccine clinic for staff members, 81% signed up. The true number of vaccinated staff is greater than that though, he said, because he knows several have gotten the shot since that time.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
