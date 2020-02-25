Amanda Hirtz said the Owensboro Public Schools’ Caregivers Support Group is important because there is a large population of relatives, grandparents or fictive kin individuals raising children that are not biologically theirs.
This year, the group, formerly known as the Grandparents Support Group, changed its name to be more inclusive. The group meets the last Thursday of each month, and Hirtz, Owensboro Innovation Middle School youth service coordinator, said they try to offer beneficial programming for those in attendance.
That is why from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday the district will host a personal safety and self-defense course for attendees of the group meeting. Hirtz said this program was specifically requested by the support group members.
“It was brought to our attention,” she said. “The caregivers knew someone who was taking classes, and they showed an interest in wanting somebody to come and teach them a course.”
Senior Master Mike Jones, a 7th Degree Black Belt who runs Master Jones’ ATA Martial Arts, will present the hands-on seminar.
A meal is served during each of the support group meetings and child care is provided at no cost. Each meeting takes place at iMiddle campus, 2631 S. Griffith Ave.
Hirtz said that while the targeted audience for this meeting is caregivers, others are also invited to attend. RSVP is preferred so that organizers can ensure there is plenty of food for those in attendance. To RSVP call 270-686-1159 or email Hirtz at amanda.hirtz@owensboro.kyschools.us.
The Caregiver Support Group is sponsored by OPS as well as the Green River Area Development District area agency on aging, family caregiver support program, in collaboration with the Owensboro-Daviess County Family Resource Youth Service Centers, the Department of Corrections Re-Entry Branch, and the Office for Children with Special Health Care Needs. It is also funded, in part, under a contract with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health Services with funds from the U.S. Department of Human Services.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
