More than 3,000 performers and 8,000 audience members will participate in Owensboro Public School’s annual Fine Arts Festival that will take place Monday through Wednesday and again on March 23-27.
The theme for this year’s festival is Imagine, which was inspired by Yoko Ono and John Lennon, according to OPS Coordinator of Fine Arts Tom Stites. Students were also inspired by a quote from Pablo Picasso: “Everything you can imagine is real.”
A unique aspect of this year’s festival features includes notable Owensboro High School alumni who were involved in the arts. Each evening of the festival a video of alumni will be played for audiences. Some of the alumni who will be featured include Kirk Kirkpatrick and his daughter Kelsey Starks, Kevin Olusola, Hadley Rouse and Jenifer Humphreys.
Stites said each alumnus will discuss the particular art form they were involved in while they attended OHS, from theater to choir to orchestra and more.
He said the videos also tie in with this year’s theme.
“The thought is tying it all together, imagining the start you had here in Owensboro, and what’s possible for you in your life,” he said.
The last day of the festival will feature what he called a “prism event,” in which all different art forms will come together to perform for their peers in grades second through eighth. The videos will be played for them at that time, as well.
Stites said the fine arts festival is an important festival for students who are both involved in the arts, and not. For one, it allows current arts students to perform or have access to the RiverPark Center, where the festival takes place. The RiverPark is a “step-up” from the school stages and gymnasiums.
Also for the younger students to see what art opportunities are available to them throughout OPS is a big deal, Stites said.
“Getting the chance to be in a professional house and seeing your peers or the people who are your heroes further along in the educational process,” he said. “It inspires them.”
The showtimes for performances and showcases are:
March 9-11 — Visual art display, showing more than 700 students’ work in the RiverPark Center lobby;
March 9 — Choir night, elementary begins at 6 p.m., middle and high school begins at 7:30 p.m.;
March 10 — Orchestra night, begins at 7 p.m.;
March 11 — Band night, begins at 7 p.m.;
March 23 — Theater night, begins at 7 p.m.;
March 26 — Dance night, elementary begins at 6 p.m., middle and high school begins at 7:30 p.m.;
March 27 — PRISM for grades second through eighth, shows at 9:15 a.m. and Noon.
All events are free and open to the public.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
