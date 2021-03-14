Owensboro Public Schools will be offering a Kindergarten Readiness Bootcamp for any student entering kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year.
The camp is available to any OPS incoming kindergarten student, regardless of preschool attendance. The camp is designed to assess student readiness levels and to give students more of a jump on the school year.
Amy Bellamy, OPS district literacy coach, said the district wanted to offer this readiness camp for incoming kindergartners because COVID-19 may have presented some challenges for early education students, especially those who may have missed out on a traditional preschool experience.
“We also think this will be an amazing opportunity for collaboration between our preschool and elementary teachers,” Bellamy said. “By sharing classrooms and small groups of students for the duration of the camp, these teachers will be able to collaborate and share ideas and best practices that can be used all throughout the coming school year.”
The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 20-22 and July 28-30 at each OPS elementary school. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for each child at no charge. Transportation will not be provided.
Each school’s camp will be capped at 10-12 students, and campers will be guided by a kindergarten and preschool teacher, as well as an instructional assistant. They will learn school-related skills, like following directions and literacy and math concepts, along with social-emotional skills.
Debra Wathen, Hager Preschool curriculum coach, said the camp is designed so that teachers can provide more individualized support for children while also gaining a better understanding of each student’s learning style and individual need to be successful in kindergarten.
She said, through this program, children and families will have the chance to familiarize themselves with schools and classrooms.
“Children and families will become familiar with teachers and their new surroundings in elementary school,” she said. “Families will become familiar with their child’s elementary school environment and have the opportunity to learn ways they can support their child as they prepare to enter kindergarten.”
There are a limited number of spots for campers, and priority will be given to those who have not previously been in a formal learning environment setting.
To learn more information about the camp visit bit.ly/kcamp21.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.