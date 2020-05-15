The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education is in agreement that for now, the district will remain under a school resource officer model as opposed to the Special Law Enforcement Officer model that is being adopted by other districts in the state, including Daviess County Public Schools.
On Tuesday, OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant updated board members about both options. The district’s current SRO model employs an Owensboro Police Department officer at Owensboro High School. The district has also been working with OPD for almost two years to employ another officer at the middle school, however there have been hiring complications.
Constant said after speaking with city officials, as well as OPD Chief Art Ealum, the district is slated to hire an OPD officer for the middle school in the fall. The current arrangement would be that the school system would pay 100% of the cost of the middle school officer, and would evenly split the cost of the high school officer with the city.
Early this year, DCPS announced it would be moving away from the SRO model to create its own police force under the SLEO model. The plan is for DCPS to hire five special law enforcement officers to provide security at the schools beginning next school year. The new officers will replace the two school resource officers currently supplied by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Several other school districts across Kentucky have moved to the SLEO model, including Fayette County, Clark County and McCracken County schools.
The general consensus of OPS board members on Tuesday was that they would stick with their current school resource officer model.
“We really value and want to keep a strong relationship with OPD,” Constant said. “There really isn’t a price for what OPD has done and does for us on a daily basis in our schools, especially down to the community aspect. Many times, you see OPD officers walk into our elementary buildings just to build relationships. That’s important for kids to see and experience. I don’t ever want to lose that.”
Constant said that the district could potentially save $35,000 to $40,000 by moving from the SRO to the SLEO model, however, the district is not equipped with a “safety expert” at the central office level to provide that oversight. Factoring in someone who would assume responsibility of a district police force could cost more resources and essentially “it might be a wash,” he said.
Board chairman Jeremy Edge said that he has always been in favor of having an OPD officer within district school buildings.
Board member Dan Griffith said he is also in favor of sticking with the SRO model, and with the OPD partnership.
“I think it’s important,” he said. “It’s bigger than just those officers in the schools. We get so much more.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.