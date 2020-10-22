The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education will on Thursday, Oct. 22 consider for approval moving forward with the Cravens and Sutton elementary construction projects.
Board members will have another look at the Cravens Elementary School project design development drawings, an approval for which is required, before it is sent to the state for its consideration.
OPS Director of Maintenance and Technology Chris Bozarth called this the “mid-design” phase of the project.
The Cravens renovations include the building of a new gymnasium and performance arts room, a new roof, new floor finishes and fresh paint, and the front entrance will be upgraded. There will also be four new classrooms built at the school.
Bozarth said the district’s plan is to bid the Cravens project in November or December, and begin working toward construction early next year. Cravens will be renovated in phases, much like Newton Parrish was a few years ago, so that construction won’t disrupt classroom learning.
Cravens opened in the 1957-58 school year, during a time when the district also built Newton Parrish and what was then called the Seven Hills School. Rear renovations to the school were completed in 1964. In 1990, a new roof was put on and a new HVAC was put in about 16 years ago. No major renovations have taken place since the 1990s, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.
The preliminary cost for the renovation is $13.3 million.
At the Thursday meeting, the board also will be considering the finding of the district local planning committee that includes the Cravens project on the district facilities plan.
At a meeting earlier this month the board approved the local planning committee reconvening in order to consider adding the Cravens project, as well as the Sutton Elementary School addition.
The state requires construction projects to align with the district’s facilities plan, and the current plan does not indicate plans for each of the schools to have four classrooms added to them. The Sutton addition includes four new classrooms, which are needed because the fifth grade’s integration back into the school has created some overcrowding, Bozarth said.
Early cost estimates of the Sutton project are $1.2 million.
The board will meet at the district central office at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 450 Griffith Ave.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
