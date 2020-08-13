The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval the schematic drawings for the Cravens Elementary School renovation project at its board luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the district central office, 450 Griffith Ave.
The Cravens project will include a renovation similar to the one at Newton Parrish and Sutton elementary schools. A new gymnasium and performance arts room will be built, as well as a new roof put on, new floor finishes, paint, and the front entrance will be upgraded.
The district also has plans to bring the build up to what OPS Director of Maintenance and Technology Chris Bozarth called “energy efficiency standards,” as the school was not included in the district recent energy project overhaul.
“We are planning to holistically touch everything in that building,” Bozarth said. “From a maintenance perspective, and learning environment, it will be in much better shape.”
Bozarth also has said that Cravens staff has been involved “every step of the way” in the renovation’s planning process.
“Which is the way it needs to be done,” he said, to ensure the school has what they want and need.
Cravens opened in the 1957-58 school year, during a time when the district also built Newton Parrish and what was then called the Seven Hills School. Rear renovations to the school were completed in 1964; in 1990, a new roof was put on; and a new HVAC was put in about 16 years ago. No major renovations have taken place since the 1990s, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.
John David Sandefur, OPS chief finance officer, said the current construction cost for the project is $10.9 million.
Should the board approve the drawings, they will then be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education for discussion and approval.
The targeted goal is for the project to be ready for bid sometime in November and December, and weather permitting, construction beginning sometime in April, Sandefur said.
The board is scheduled to vote on the schematic drawings for the Cravens project at 11 a.m. For more information about the meeting, visit owensboro.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
