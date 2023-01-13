Owensboro Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting on Thursday for the newly renovated Cravens Elementary School building.
Cortney Cliff, principal of Cravens, said there are still finishing touches to be completed around the school. The renovations began March 2021.
OPS board of education members were able to tour the school after Thursday’s board luncheon.
“It’s fantastic,” said Melissa Decker, board chair. “I was reading last year with a fifth-grade class here. I came in and it was in flux. Being able to walk through and see everything complete, it knocks you out. It’s beautiful, it’s welcoming.”
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said he is excited for the students and staff of Cravens.
“I am so proud of the students and staff to be able to take advantage of such a great facility,” he said. “The community will look to this facility as its pillar and where they’d come for resources, help and support, which is what we wanted in the first place.”
Cliff said it feels wonderful to be in a larger space than what was available previously.
“We have spaces for all of our instruction,” she said. “Before we were sometimes having to share, so it’s nice now where everyone has their space to have their services.”
Cravens students had never had a library larger than the size of a classroom, Cliff said, but now there is a new media center with more shelves than books.
“The space is wonderful, but also the feel and the environment of the school,” she said. “To have it as close as we can be to completed right now, it feels like home now.”
Cliff said she believes the students feel like they’re home when they’re at the school.
“They always have before, and they still felt that way during construction,” she said. “Just to have an inviting, welcoming space while they’re here.”
The students are excited to utilize the new playground, which they’ve dubbed “the park,” Cliff said.
“To see the joy on their faces as they experience the new spaces,” she said. “I’ve had kids running up to me telling me about checking out books. It’s amazing.”
Decker said the students she has spoken with are thrilled about the school.
“They’re really proud of it here,” she said.
Constant said that approximately 200 of the 365 students that attend Cravens walk to school every day.
“We like that, and we want to be a pillar of the community, wherever our schools are,” he said. “We want to be that source of support, that source of pride. We feel like this building now, especially with the additions and renovations, definitely get us to that point.”
