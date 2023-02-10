Owensboro Public Schools is encouraging students and staff to develop literacy skills and a love of reading through the “I Love to Read” program.
“We received a $1M literacy grant which is spread over three years,” said Amy Bellamy, the district’s literacy coach. “We can use it for anything related to literacy, and a portion of that funding is used during this month.”
Bellamy said OPS has been participating in the national initiative for three years, while adding its own twist.
Program participants have bingo cards — a different aspect from the national program — to guide them in completing challenges to win prizes.
Elementary school students’ cards have challenges such as writing a poem about a character they’ve read about, taking a selfie with a book and listening to a podcast.
Middle and high school students can read a graphic novel, create an advertisement for a book recommendation or create a trailer video for a book they have been reading, among other options.
The program isn’t just for students, though. Staff from all OPS schools and the central office are participating with their own bingo cards.
Staff cards include challenges such as creating a bulletin board or decorating their classroom doors, donating a book to another staff member and spending 30 minutes reading a book for enjoyment and not for school.
Preschool students are also participating, but they will receive rewards as a class rather than individually. Classroom prizes will be anything students can use as a whole, such as alphabet games and storytelling puppets.
Elementary, middle and high school students will receive free books for completing their bingo challenges, with input on what books they would like to have. District staff will receive gift cards, t-shirts or books they have added to their wish lists.
Student and staff wish lists are added to the Sora app, which allows access to Daviess County Public Library and their school’s library, even without a library card.
The February reading program leads into the district’s March reading challenge — OPS Literacy March Madness — which OPS began implementing around the same time as “I Love to Read.”
Preschool and elementary school classes will match up on a bracket with picture books. Bellamy said teachers will receive read-aloud video links for the students to listen to.
The middle and high school students will analyze poems of the same author or topic, and Bellamy said they will occasionally use song lyrics if they reference a poem.
Each grade level will move through the brackets until an Elite Eight and Final Four are chosen, ultimately resulting in a champion.
Bellamy said February and March are the two largest literacy campaigns held at a district level, but individual schools promote reading throughout the year.
“They host family literacy events,” she said, “and some have book vending machines for students to get free books.”
The district’s motivation in joining the program was to share how important reading is outside of the classroom.
“We want the students to be excited about reading,” Bellamy said. “We also want them to know that podcasts, audiobooks, graphic novels and so on are also good ways to read and gain literacy skills.”
