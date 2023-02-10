Owensboro Public Schools is encouraging students and staff to develop literacy skills and a love of reading through the “I Love to Read” program.

“We received a $1M literacy grant which is spread over three years,” said Amy Bellamy, the district’s literacy coach. “We can use it for anything related to literacy, and a portion of that funding is used during this month.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.