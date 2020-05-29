The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday voted to get started on the Cravens Elementary School renovation and addition project that district director of maintenance Chris Bozarth said could be bid as early as November.
Board members unanimously approved the required paperwork to start the project during a virtual board meeting. The paperwork that will be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education also includes plans for four classrooms to be added to Sutton Elementary School as well.
The Cravens project will include a renovation much like the one at Newton Parrish Elementary and Sutton. When Sutton was renovated, there weren’t plans at that time to integrate fifth grade students back into elementary schools, and since then, there has been a trailer in place at the school where students attend classes.
“We just think it’s best to try and get rid of the trailer,” Bozarth said. “That way students can have a better learning environment.”
The Cravens renovation and addition will include a new gymnasium and performance arts room. It will also have a new roof put on, new floor finishes, paint, and the front entrance will be upgraded. The district also has plans to bring the build up to what Bozarth called “energy efficiency standards.”
“We are planning to holistically touch everything in that building,” Bozarth said. “From a maintenance perspective, and learning environment, it will be in much better shape.”
Cravens opened in the 1957-58 school year, during a time when the district also built Newton Parrish and what was then called the Seven Hills school. Rear renovations to the school were completed in 1964; in 1990, a new roof was put on; and a new HVAC was put in about 16 years ago. No major renovations have taken place since the 1990s, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.
The entire cost of the two projects is at this point estimated to be $14.33 million, with $1.2 million to be spent on Sutton alone.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said he is unsure if KDE will approve both the Cravens and Sutton project being lumped together, financially, but that both projects are long overdue.
Constant also said Bozarth and his crew have worked closely with Cravens staff members to ensure the school has everything they want and need.
“(Cravens staff) have been involved every step of the way, which is the way it needs to be done,” he said.
Board Chairman Jeremy Edge agreed, and he asked Bozarth if there will be priority given to one project over the other.
Bozarth said if KDE approves the projects, there is no reason they couldn’t take place simultaneously.
Edge also said it is important to note that the district is working on a conservative budget, and that the dollars being spent on the two building projects are restricted funds.
“These dollars are for construction, and these aren’t funds we could use to buy books and pay teachers, and everything that we would all prefer to do,” he said.
Board members also discussed next year’s salary schedules, with Constant telling board members that while percentage raises are much deserved at this time, the district will not be able to provide them in the coming year. There will be step increases built in for those expecting experience raises, however.
Board member Michael Johnson asked if the district could look at rewarding teachers at another time or in another way at some point in the coming school year.
“If things turn out better than what we think, we can definitely entertain something mid-year,” Constant said. “It’s up to the board’s discretion on that.”
Edge said he would like to consider something like that “at some point.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
