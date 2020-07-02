The past two months have been difficult ones for law enforcement as the nation struggles with issues such as police use of force and systemic racism that affects all walks of life.
But it would be wrong to suggest officers aren’t doing good work. Brian Hedges, president of the Owensboro Optimist Club, said acts of officers helping people should be shared on social media and the news.
“We should pull our phones out as often as other people pull their phones out,” Hedges said Wednesday.
Optimist Club members honored three area law enforcement officers for their work on Wednesday when the group held its annual “Respect for Law” lunch and awards ceremony at Briarpatch Restaurant on Veach Road.
The event is part of Optimist International’s Respect for Law Week, which was created in 1965 partly by then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.
For the small local club, the event was also the first time members had gathered since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What a great thing to do on your first time back, to recognized law enforcement and the great work they do for the community,” Hedges said.
The focus is on officers who had made a difference for children, and the honorees selected fit the bill. Those honored were Paul Mattingly, school resource officer for Daviess County High School, Sgt. Jonathon Whittaker, detective sergeant of investigations at the Kentucky State Police Henderson post, and Officer John Bell, a patrol officer with the Owensboro Police Department.
Beyond recognizing the three officers, Hedges said club members want officers to know “how much we care about you and (work to) show you the respect you deserve.”
“We’re a small club, but we still have big hearts,” Hedges said. “We all love law enforcement.”
As school resource officer at DCHS, Mattingly created an educational program for students about the dangers of electronic cigarettes, particularly Juul devices, and works with students in other groups. As SRO, Mattingly is also a member of the school district’s safety team.
While Mattingly has been recognized for his work as a road deputy, “what he is most passionate about is educating children and young adults in the Daviess County Schools,” said Lt. Nick Roby of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Mattingly said when asked how he works with students, he says he has a lot of experience.
“I’ve got five boys of my own,” Mattingly said. “That’s how I do it.”
Mattingly said he misses being at the high school and if school was in session today, “I’d definitely go.”
Post 16 Commander Brenton Ford said Whittaker, and Ohio County native, works with students through the “Alive At 25” Driver Education program. But Whittaker’s primary responsibility is investigating criminal cases that often “unfortunately involve children,” Ford said.
As a detective, Whittaker works to “see those who hurt our children are taken to court and punished,” Ford said.
Whittaker said he feels like the majority of people are in support of law enforcement.
“I think most people really respect law enforcement,” he said, adding that people angry at law enforcement often get the attention.
“What you hear is the loudest” voices, Whittaker said.
OPD Lt. Randall Foster said Bell was recognized by the community. People would see Bell helping someone, take a picture and post it on social media. Some examples were of Bell stopping to change a person’s flat tire, or when, after responding to a theft report, Bell bonded with neighborhood kids by staying to play some basketball.
Those seemingly little actions are noticed, Foster said.
“His compassion comes through,” Foster said. “We know about his compassion and caring ... but when the community is calling us ... it goes a long way.”
Bell said he works to make a positive impression on young people.
“The youth is our future, and I’m going to take the time to make sure they know we care about them,” Bell said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
