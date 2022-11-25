ORANGE THEORY

Tyson and Whitney Martin, pictured with their children Teagan and Talen, are opening an Orangetheory Fitness in Owensboro in early 2023.

People looking to get fit for their New Year’s resolutions will have a new option in 2023, with Orangetheory Fitness set to open in Owensboro in early January.

Tyson and Whitney Martin, who own Orangetheory studios in Evansville and Bowling Green, are opening their new location at 2490 Calumet Trace, which is near the Malco Owensboro Cinema.

