People looking to get fit for their New Year’s resolutions will have a new option in 2023, with Orangetheory Fitness set to open in Owensboro in early January.
Tyson and Whitney Martin, who own Orangetheory studios in Evansville and Bowling Green, are opening their new location at 2490 Calumet Trace, which is near the Malco Owensboro Cinema.
From people who haven’t exercised in years to seasoned athletes, Tyson said Orangetheory offers a good workout for everyone.
“One of the main components or Orangetheory is it’s heartrate-based, which allows us to individualize the workout form every fitness level — from someone who’s never worked out to Division I athletes,” he said. “We’ve even had professional athletes in before in their offseason.”
Tyson described an Orangetheory as similar to circuit training. A typical Orangetheory studio has treadmills, rowing machines, dumbbells, and other exercise equipment for strength training, he said.
All workouts are supervised by a coach who’s a certified fitness professional, he said.
Tyson said he’s excited to return to Owensboro, where he and Whitney played college sports for Kentucky Wesleyan College in the mid-2000s.
Tyson said the couple found Orangetheory through Whitney, who worked in finance after they graduated.
Whitney was working with Orangetheory corporate executives on financing studios, and attended a company convention. There, she tried an Orangetheory workout and immediately fell in love with the exercise.
The two opened their first studio in Evansville in January 2017, and expanded to Bowling Green a couple years later. Tyson said COVID-19 presented challenges for business, but they were able to survive and thrive.
The Martins said offering Orangetheory to the region has been rewarding.
“For us, what we’ve fell in love with is being able to help the members in the community find — if they’ve had trouble in fitness before — something that has worked for a lot of different people,” Tyson said. “Everyone has a different story. Whether they’re coming in to get off their meds, lose weight or get faster, we’re excited to offer something that has been successful in other markets.”
Starting Monday, the Martins are holding a presale for the Owensboro studio, offering people deals to become founding members. Tyson said people can find them through their Orangetheory Owensboro Facebook page or at orangetheoryfitness.com.
