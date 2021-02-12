The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden's annual Orchid Sale will go ahead on Saturday as scheduled, despite the weather.
Laurna Strehl, the Garden's executive director, said it's a virtual event this year.
And people can pick up their orchids whenever they want.
The website -- https://one.bidpal.net/orchidsale-- opens for sales at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The conservatory at the Garden will open at 9 a.m. for people to pick up the orchid's they bought online.
"We hope people are able to pick up their orchids in time for Valentine's Day," Shrehl said. "If you're not in a hurry to pick them up, that is OK too. We will make arrangements with each customer to get their orchids picked up."
When the orchid is bought, the buyer's name will be attached.
Strehl said there are about 45 plants in 11 different varieties this year.
"We added 50% more orchids to our sale this year because we always sell out," she said. "They are very healthy orchids and not the same quality as what you find in the grocery store."
All orchids are $25 each.
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road, north of Second Street.
