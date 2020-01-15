Incoming Owensboro police officers could soon receive a college degree while training for their new jobs.
The Owensboro City Commission held a first reading Tuesday of an ordinance that would change the city’s handbook policy to allow new applicants to earn an associate degree in applied science from Bluegrass Technical and Community College in Lexington while they are attending basic training in nearby Richmond.
The state-run program, Educating Heroes, is administered by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
Owensboro Police Chief Art Ealum hopes the program will expand the applicant pool. An applicant must have an associate’s degree or equivalent education, such as 60 college credit hours, before becoming an Owensboro police officer.
Ealum said the police department has had to reject prior applicants in the past who did not meet the education requirement.
”Now with this program, they actually get 45 credit hours by going through the academy but they can take 15 additional hours while they’re there on their own time,” he said.
The degree in applied science will allow law enforcement officers to “benefit in the areas of critical thinking and improved communication skills through diverse situations, and in-depth studies from accounting to ethics,” according to the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training website.
“I value education and I think it’s important that officers have it,” Ealum said.
The City Commission is scheduled to vote on the ordinance Feb. 4.
In other business, the city passed an ordinance annexing property at 1030 Burlew Blvd. The city of Owensboro will enter into an incentive agreement with property owners, Professional Properties and Construction, LLC and The Offices Creekside, and will reimburse 100% of the total ad valorem tax, excluding school tax, net profits and occupational tax revenues for five years and provide sanitation services during that period.
The city also passed an ordinance annexing a property at 3509 Fairview Drive, the home of Mallard Landing Loop apartments.
The city will enter into a five-year incentive agreement with the property owner, JED Rentals, LLC, and will reimburse 100% of the total ad valorem tax, excluding school tax, net profits and occupational tax revenues. The city will also enter into a similar agreement with JED Rentals for three years for the Hobo Estates property located on Lafayette Drive that the city annexed in 2013.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
