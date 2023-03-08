An ordinance before Owensboro city commissioners will, if approved later this month, allow smoking in parts of the historical racing machines facility Churchill Downs is planning for Towne Square Mall.
Commissioners heard first reading of the ordinance Tuesday night. The ordinance would amend the city’s smoking ordinance that was approved in 2014.
The ordinance banned smoking in parks, public facilities and in bars and restaurants.
The ordinance commissioners discussed Tuesday would allow smoking in an “enclosed public area” in facilities “no less than 50,000 contiguous square feet and constructed to be renovated after the effective date of this ordinance with a total capital investment of no less than $3 million.”
The smoking area would have to be “segregated from the smoke-free areas” by walls and a vestibule to mitigate smoke getting into the smoke-free area. The smoking area would also have to include “air purification technology,” the ordinance says.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the ordinance will not allow smoking in already existing city facilities.
“It would only be prospective,” Pagan said. “It would not apply retroactively.”
Churchill Downs owns Ellis Entertainment LLC, which is planning the historical racing gaming facility at the mall. Mayor Tom Watson said Churchill Downs officials requested the amendment to the smoking ordinance for the facility.
“Because our smoking ban is so restrictive, without some adjustment, they probably wouldn’t be able to do the project,” Watson said. The amendment had been worked on by City Attorney Mark Pfeiffer, Watson said.
“If our counsel and (Churchill Downs’) counsel think it will work, I’ll fall in line,” Watson said.
Commissioner Larry Maglinger said Churchill Downs officials presented the city with three options for keeping smoke out of the nonsmoking area, and commissioners opted for the vestibule and air purification system.
Smoking is common at most Churchill Downs facilities, Maglinger said.
“Most of their casinos have that,” he said.
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said Churchill officials told commissioners not having smoking would potentially hurt the facility’s business.
“We are trying to be as healthy a community as we can, and I don’t know if smoking is the way to go with that,” she said. “But, sometimes, you have to give something to get something.”
In addition to the other requirements in the ordinance, no one under age 18 would be allowed to enter the facility.
Smith-Wright said, “we are trying to bring jobs to town and increase our tax rolls by having companies come in, but there are certain rules they have to follow.”
Maglinger said he didn’t know how far along Churchill Downs was with work on the facility. Pagan said the project is “progressing,” but referred all questions to Churchill Downs. Churchill officials didn’t return calls for comment Tuesday.
The ordinance limits the smoking area to 15% of the total space in the facility. Commissioner Bob Glenn said Churchill officials initially wanted more space.
“They wanted 50% to be smoking,” he said.
Commissioners researched the plans Churchill presented to limit exposure to second-hand smoke, Glenn said.
“We insisted on seeing video of what they had, and we chose the one that would have the least exposure to smoke possible,” he said.
People who don’t smoke won’t need to enter into the smoking area to use the facility.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said smokers using the facility, “are going to be in a totally separate room with upgraded ventilation. It’s only going to be 15% of the area. The fact is, people are going to smoke.”
In a related item, commissioners approved a municipal order amending the city’s incentive agreement with Churchill Downs for the facility. Last year, commissioners voted to rebate 50% in occupational tax fees for the Owensboro facility over five years.
The amended ordinance requires Ellis to hit certain payroll benchmarks in order to keep receiving the rebate. For example, the facility’s payroll must be at least $5 million within 12 months of opening and must increase every 12 months. The ordinance says the facility must have a $7 million payroll 48 months after opening and must maintain that during the rebate period.
The ordinance also says Ellis Entertainment must retain ownership of the gaming facility for at least 10 years.
Pagan said the change to the incentive agreement is an attempt to balance economic development with the public health issue of allowing smoking in part of the facility.
“We want to make sure there’s an economic impact to offset” the potential health impact, he said.
