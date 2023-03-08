An ordinance before Owensboro city commissioners will, if approved later this month, allow smoking in parts of the historical racing machines facility Churchill Downs is planning for Towne Square Mall.

Commissioners heard first reading of the ordinance Tuesday night. The ordinance would amend the city’s smoking ordinance that was approved in 2014.

