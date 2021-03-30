O’Reilly Auto Parts is adding a third location in Owensboro.
Jim Estes, the real estate broker who handled the sale, said the company has bought the old Waffle House property at 3200 Bold Forbes Way — the entrance to Thorobred East — and plans to raze it for a new auto parts store.
It should be ready to open later this year, he said.
O’Reilly came to town in 2004, buying the old Planters House tobacco warehouse at 2625 W. Parrish Ave., razing it and building an 8,473-square-foot store there.
A second store opened soon after at 2318 New Hartford Road.
And now, the company is adding a third store, this time in the busy Kentucky 54 corridor.
The company’s website says O’Reilly Auto Parts was founded in 1957 as a single store in Springfield, Missouri.
Today, it has roughly 5,600 stores in 47 states and 22 ORMA stores in Mexico.
The chain employs more than 76,000 people, the website says.
Annual sales have topped $10.5 billion.
In 2004, Phil and Kim Hyland opened a Waffle House at 3970 Frederica St.
Two years later, they added a second location on Bold Forbes.
Both locations closed in 2013.
The Bold Forbes location has been home to several businesses since then, including 54 Auto Mart and Maggie’s Cakes and More.
Now, O’Reilly is moving in.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
