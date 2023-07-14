The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market has been hosting a Thursday evening market for several years, one of three weekly markets offered during the summer for community members to purchase goods from local farmers.

“It gives people an opportunity if they’re not able to make it in the morning hours to come in the evening,” market manager Mary Beth Alexander said. “With the hours being 4 to 7 p.m., a lot of people stop by on the way home from work to pick up fresh, local produce.”

