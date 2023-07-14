The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market has been hosting a Thursday evening market for several years, one of three weekly markets offered during the summer for community members to purchase goods from local farmers.
“It gives people an opportunity if they’re not able to make it in the morning hours to come in the evening,” market manager Mary Beth Alexander said. “With the hours being 4 to 7 p.m., a lot of people stop by on the way home from work to pick up fresh, local produce.”
Alexander said the evening market is a scaled down version of the Saturday market.
“All of the vendors fit under the pavilion, and we usually have eight or so vendors that offer a variety of meat, dairy, produce, canned goods and ready-to-eat items,” she said. “It’s a smaller, more intimate gathering with fewer vendors, but it’s an evening vibe.”
Kobe Burns, an employee at Sassafras and Niko’s Bakery and Cafe, was preparing “Sassy Sliders,” which were available to sample at the market Thursday as part of the “Taste of the Market” series.
Alexander said the market will host five “Taste of the Market” events this season, with Thursday’s being the third.
Burns used ingredients from different market and community vendors, including Niko’s, Hill View Farms, Martin Family Farms, Riney Farms, Edge Farms and Fischer Family Farms.
Keith Riney, with Riney Farms, said he grows and offers a variety of goods from grain, cattle and produce.
Riney said he has been setting up as a vendor at the market for several years.
“I’ve been growing vegetables since about 1980, and we’ve sold to restaurants and grocery stores for numerous years,” he said. “We’ve been at the market for eight to 10 years and setting up every time it’s open.”
Riney said he believes the Thursday market provides the community with another chance to visit the market.
“I think it gives people options to not have to fight that Saturday crowd, because Saturday is our busiest day,” he said.
The people and fellow vendors are what Riney likes the most about the farmers’ market.
“I enjoy meeting people and making new friends, and I enjoy the other vendors,” he said. “We’re in the field all the time growing and working, so it’s nice to socialize with the customers.”
Luke Ebelhare, with Hill View Farms, said the evening market has less people, but that Saturday is busy.
“Tuesday is probably our least busiest day, but Thursdays are good,” he said. “There’s not as many vendors on Thursdays.”
Ebelhare said Hill View Farms has been setting up at the market for two years.
“We sell fresh milk, eggs, meat and we sell vegetables at our store,” he said. “Our chocolate milk is our most popular item.”
The Thursday evening market will be open through the end of August from 4 to 7 p.m.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
