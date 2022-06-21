The Owensboro chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood recently awarded a STAR Scholarship that continues the club’s mission of helping women achieve their goals through education.
The organization, founded in 1869 by seven women and based in Des Moines, Iowa, sanctioned the Owensboro chapter, which currently has 20 community members, in 1988.
“So some of the original members of P.E.O. all rushed the same sorority, and some of them didn’t get in, so they said, ‘Let’s just form our own sorority,’ ” said Jerry Ann Hayes, Owensboro chapter president.
The organization has grown substantially through the years in the United States and Canada, despite it having been, until recently, a “secret” club. Hayes said that most likely hampered the P.E.O.’s membership numbers and contributed to it being largely unknown in the community. Now that the organization is more “opened,” Hayes is looking for ways to get the word out about the things the organization offers.
“We are looking at ways to increase our membership,” she said. “It used to be P.E.O. was a secret organization, back when it was formed in 1869. Now it’s not so much like that. The modern day woman isn’t interested in a secret organization.”
Hayes, the chapter’s president for three years, said its goals remain the same as when the sisterhood was started.
“What P.E.O. is all about is offering educational opportunities for women,” Hayes said. “We get to further that, and we also get together (for) some social aspects. We get together and support each other through life. But our main focus is helping women through educational efforts.”
The local chapter usually meets on the second Monday of every month, though Hayes said the schedule is not set in stone and is flexible to the women’s schedules. Meetings include club business, a light lunch and, occasionally, programs that serve as a fun — and oftentimes educational — activity for the members.
Programs cover a variety of topics, from focusing on business to learning about an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee or going to the botanical garden to end-of-life questions.
“Because we’re all about education, we want to continue education,” Hayes said. “So we have different members … use (our) different interests to bring programs to the group.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic having waned in recent months, Hayes said members, starting in July, will once again start offering their houses as bed-and-breakfasts for P.E.O. members who are traveling.
The focus of the membership is on the advancement of women through educational means, and so the organization offers no shortage of scholarship and financial assistance to women entering higher education, Hayes said.
Established in 2009, the STAR Scholarship provides $2,500 for high school graduates so that they can attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution. This year, the Owensboro chapter awarded the scholarship to Anna Brown of Topeka, Kansas, whose grandmother, Linda Bambini, is a member of the Owensboro chapter.
“We need to help these young women going into college,” Hayes said. “So that’s how the Star Scholarship started.”
But that is not the only way P.E.O. is helping. The club also offers low-interest student loans and scholarships. The organization also owns a “debt free” school — Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.
The college has an enrollment of around 400 students. U.S. News and World Report magazine ranked it fourth in “best regional colleges” in 2022.
“If I could go back to college, I would go there, because of the teacher to student ratio,” Hayes said. “It’s leadership oriented. It’s very eclectic, so there are a lot of women from other countries that are going to school there.”
For more information about the club, visit its Facebook page peointernational, or visit the organization’s website peointernational.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.