The Owensboro Regional Recovery alumni group will host a Boston butt sale Saturday.
Orders made in advance can be picked up from 2 to 4 p.m. at ORR, 4301 Veach Road.
The sale offers 1/2 butt, cole slaw and mac-'n'-cheese for $20. Or customers can buy a whole butt and sides for $35.
To order meals, call Corey Durham at 270-244-8005 or Art Flores at 270-485-4957.
