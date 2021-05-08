The Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold its next Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group on Wednesday.
Stacey Conner, ORSPC president and support group facilitator, said group attendance has been low since returning back to in-person sessions, which were paused due to COVID-19.
Having lost a loved one to suicide herself, Conner said the group is very therapeutic and offers an open and safe space for individuals to come together to talk about what they are going through.
“It’s just a place for anyone that has lost someone to come and be able to speak freely about just their emotion and what’s going on,” she said. “It’s a very personal group so everyone can feel comfortable just talking about their good days and bad days so we don’t feel so isolated. This is just a death that’s like no other and there are so many questions and emotions. It’s just a rollercoaster when someone dies by suicide.”
Conner said talking with others that are going through similar experiences in a less formal setting can create a more open and comfortable environment for people to be able to talk to one another.
“I am a survivor and when I lost my aunt four years ago, I felt so lost and it was like a death that I had never experienced and I had so many questions and I couldn’t just grieve,” she said. “This has just been a therapy for me in many ways.”
While COVID-19 has hindered group attendance, Conner said these sessions are even more necessary now with the depression, isolation and anxiety caused by the pandemic.
According to Conner, Daviess County experienced 21 deaths by suicide in 2020 and eight in 2021 so far, three of which were in April alone.
“That’s the highest I have seen since I’ve been in this organization … so this group is needed now more than ever,” she said.
The support groups meets in person at the Logsdon Community Center once a month. Wednesday’s meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in learning more about or attending the support groups may reach out to ORSPC via Facebook, the coalition’s website, ORSPC.org, or by email at SOS@ORSPC.org.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
