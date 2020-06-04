The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra has announced a new web series in which community members can get to know the OSO musicians while the organization is on hiatus by order of the governor, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each week the OSO will send out an email to those on their email subscriber list, and post information on social media platforms for the Meet the Musicians web series, introducing patrons and the public to the performers who typically grace the stage of Cannon Hall during the regular concert season. This week the community has an opportunity to meet Conor Bell, who has been principal bassoon with the symphony since 2016.
To be added to the OSO email list, visit theoso.com.
Bell is on the Auburn University Department of Music faculty, where he teaches applied bassoon lessons, music theory and music appreciation.
He is also a chamber musician, performing with the Elicio Winds, a woodwind trio comprised of Auburn faculty members, the Æther Reed Quintet, and other community outreach-oriented ensembles such as Classical Music Indy and the Owensboro Brownbag Lunch concert series, according to the OSO.
Bell, a Texas native, attended Texas A&M University for his bachelor’s degree and later attended the University of Indiana for his master’s and doctoral degrees. Having reached his candidacy for his doctorate, he is currently working on his dissertation exploring the bassoon works of David Maslanka.
Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s deputy CEO, said since the coronavirus “shut down,” symphony officials have been trying to come up with ways to better connect with audiences.
She said patrons always have enjoyed when OSO Conductor Troy Quinn highlights a musician during a concert performance, so she and other symphony officials thought it would be a good idea to continue that tradition virtually.
“We need to get them in the limelight,” she said of musicians. “People love interacting and seeing our musicians, (and getting) to know them. So we reached out and asked them if they wanted to do a short introduction and introduce their instrument and engage with people a little bit.”
Payne said the symphony has “quite a few” musicians lined up for the web series, with plans to “just go through all the sections of the orchestra so that we can let people see them and hear about their lives a little bit.”
More information about Bell, as well as videos of him performing, are available on his website conorbell-bassoon.com, as well as his YouTube channel.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
