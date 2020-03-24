The Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Screening Committee will on Wednesday submit three to four candidates to the board of education for its consideration in the selection of a new leader for the district.
The superintendent position became vacant at the end of 2019 after Nick Brake announced his intentions to step down last summer. Brake, who was previously president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., was hired as superintendent in 2013. He was chosen unanimously b the OPS board of education to replace Larry Vick.
Matthew Constant, who was previously the district’s chief academic officer, was named the interim superintendent effective Jan. 1.
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said Monday morning that Wednesday’s meeting is the third and final one of the screening committee, which was created for the sole purpose of selecting a superintendent for the district. Revlett said the Wednesday meeting is closed to the public and that it will be up to the board of education whether or not they publicly announce the finalists.
In the past, the board has organized public forums at which each candidate can meet the public and speak, but given the current climate in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Revlett said he was unsure the board would go that route.
“The school board will take those (candidates) from there and they will have a decision by April 15,” Revlett said.
Quin Sutton was hired for $6,000 by the board of education as the Kentucky School Board Association superintendent search consultant and the board’s point of contact throughout the process.
Screening committees are required by state law to assist in the hiring of superintendents, Sutton said, and it consists of one board member, one principal, two teachers, one classified staff member and one parent.
According to Sutton, the board has received 19 applications for the position. Of that number, two are women and 17 are men; eight applicants are superintendents, four are central office staff, five are principals, one is a teacher and one is retired. Twelve of the applicants are in state and seven are from out of state.
“The screening committee plays a vital role in the superintendent selection process, but in the end, it’s the board’s responsibility to hire,” Sutton said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
