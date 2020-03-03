The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra will announce its 55th season Friday at the Owensboro Symphony Academy Waymond Morris Recital Hall, 211 E. Second St.
The event will be hosted by OSO Conductor Troy Quinn and will take place at 11 a.m.
This event is free and open to the public.
