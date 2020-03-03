OSO to announce 55th season Friday
The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra will announce its 55th season Friday at the Owensboro Symphony Academy Waymond Morris Recital Hall, 211 E. Second St.
The event will be hosted by OSO Conductor Troy Quinn and will take place at 11 a.m.
This event is free and open to the public.
Fort Knox issues noise alert for March training
FORT KNOX — It’s going to get loud at Fort Knox.
The U.S. Army says to expect more noise than normal at the central Kentucky post over the next couple of weeks as it hosts a training session March 3-16. The training will involve larger caliber weapons than usual, military aircraft and land vehicles, news outlets reported, citing a post on the Fort Knox Facebook page.
Fort Knox said it was posting the alert as a courtesy to residents in surrounding communities who should expect to hear increased noise and vibrations.
“Military training involving aircraft, maneuvers and weapons firing in the daytime and nighttime hours is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units,” the post said.
Man pleads guilty in scheme that defrauded Toyota of $4.3M
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme that defrauded Toyota of more than $4.3 million.
Stanley Clark admitted to fraudulently administering repurchasing transactions at Love Lexus Toyota in St. Albans, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported, citing an information filed in federal court. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.
From March 2008 to December 2015, Toyota offered a buyback program for some Tacoma trucks that rusted abnormally quickly. Dealerships would get a full refund, but private owners would get 150% of what they paid.
Clark, who was working as the head of a third-party vendor assigned to administer the buyback program, admitted to using a dealership in Kentucky to buy the trucks, fraudulently obtain titles for them and then send them to Toyota for a 150% refund, the information said.
As part of the plea, Clark agreed to pay back at least half of the $4.3 million, the information said.
Salato Wildlife Center reopening this week in Kentucky
FRANKFORT — The Salato Wildlife Education Center is reopening in Kentucky this week.
The center opens Tuesday in Frankfort. Visitors have indoor and outdoor viewing opportunities for wildlife including a bear, eagle, bobcats, deer, bison, birds of prey and more.
Educational opportunities and activities include public wildlife trainings and feedings, enrichment programs and raptor encounters.
More information is available online.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays, Mondays and state holidays. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 18 and free for those younger than 5.
